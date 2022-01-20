Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The company has a market cap of $946.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

