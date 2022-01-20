Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,252,428 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,252,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 29.72% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

VPCB stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

