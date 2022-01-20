Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 659,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,081,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

