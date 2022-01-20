Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 10,667 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVHU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 60.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $18,587,000.

REVHU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

