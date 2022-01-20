Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $19.78 Million Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTMU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,418,000.

NASDAQ:APTMU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

