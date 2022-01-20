MahaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $15.43 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00012246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $15.43 million and $508,615.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

