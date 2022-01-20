Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.99

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$112.99 and traded as high as C$126.75. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$126.66, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEQ shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.