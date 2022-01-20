Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$8.98. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.74, with a volume of 110,673 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDI shares. Laurentian upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$720.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.14.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

