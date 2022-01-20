MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433,497 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of MakeMyTrip worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 103.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 128,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

