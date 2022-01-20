MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.73. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 186,453 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Taglich Brothers decreased their target price on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

