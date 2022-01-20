Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.14

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.14 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 217.70 ($2.97). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.91), with a volume of 4,745,731 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.48) to GBX 253 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.91).

The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.14.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

