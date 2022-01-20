Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 13174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 191.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.