Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Reaches $0.20

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

