Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,915,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

