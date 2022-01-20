Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.98. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 547,711 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MOZ. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, NBF dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$781.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

