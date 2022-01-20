Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MMI stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,242. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

