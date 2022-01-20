Marie Fogel Sells 1,300 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $10,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $11,973.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. 19,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

