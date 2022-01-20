Mark Haney Purchases 1,623 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 1,064,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,268. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 863,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.