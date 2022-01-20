Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.38

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 3840023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

