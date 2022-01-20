Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $41,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

