Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.01

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 415908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

