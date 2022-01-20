Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 17,148 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Bancolombia worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at $215,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $273,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

