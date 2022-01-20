Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 27,439 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1,908.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

