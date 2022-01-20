Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 614,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

