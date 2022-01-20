Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 5,778 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,569,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 327,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

