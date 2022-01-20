Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 595,074 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 125,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

