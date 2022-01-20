Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.69% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

