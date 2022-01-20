Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of BOX worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BOX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BOX by 31.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BOX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 759,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

