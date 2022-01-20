Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 9,704 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 20.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

