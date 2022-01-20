Mate (MATE) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,231.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Mate has a market cap of $75,041.44 and approximately $8,231.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mate has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.