Matrix AI Network Price Tops $0.0261 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.60 million and $450,489.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00316050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

