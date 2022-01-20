Matryx (MTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $721.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Matryx has a market capitalization of $99,649.22 and approximately $721.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

