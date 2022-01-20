Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up to $85.92

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.92, but opened at $92.26. Matson shares last traded at $91.35, with a volume of 3,608 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

