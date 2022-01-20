Matthew 25 Management Corp Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 1.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

