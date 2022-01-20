Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.24 million.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:MMX opened at C$6.12 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of C$892.57 million and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

