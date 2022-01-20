Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.37. 36,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 591,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

