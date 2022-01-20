Maxim Group Trims Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Target Price to $4.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 261.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BOXL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,512. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $4,437,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

