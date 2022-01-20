McDonald’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.13. 2,600,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,682. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

