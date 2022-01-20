McDonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCD stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.42. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

