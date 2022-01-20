McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 206,525 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

