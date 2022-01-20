McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 206,525 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

