MDA (TSE:MDA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MDA (TSE:MDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
MDA stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$10.40. 447,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,847. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
