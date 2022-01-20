MDA (TSE:MDA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MDA (TSE:MDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MDA stock traded up C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$10.40. 447,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,847. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$550.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$567.70 million.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

