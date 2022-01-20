MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,045.98 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard acquired 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

MediaCo stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,785. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

