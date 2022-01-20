MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 8,325 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard bought 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

MDIA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 32,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

