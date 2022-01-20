Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 279,181 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $496,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 202,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

MDT stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

