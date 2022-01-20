Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00298660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00015470 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.