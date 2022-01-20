Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,599.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,599.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

