Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

