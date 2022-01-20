Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

