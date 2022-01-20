Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 45,813 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

