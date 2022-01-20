Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0003

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $213,424.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,123,897 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

